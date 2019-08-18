Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding; Avon Products (AVP) Shorts Up By 2.61%

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 88.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 67,048 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 8,755 shares with $215,000 value, down from 75,803 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $18.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6.03M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018

Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) had an increase of 2.61% in short interest. AVP's SI was 13.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.61% from 13.15M shares previously. With 10.91M avg volume, 1 days are for Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP)'s short sellers to cover AVP's short positions. The SI to Avon Products Inc's float is 3.11%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 4.48M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Fund Comments on Avon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avon Products has $4.7500 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4.15’s average target is -0.24% below currents $4.16 stock price. Avon Products had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $107,437 was bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 20.74% above currents $22.66 stock price. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Pivotal Research. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Scotia Capital. Credit Suisse maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy” on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Waste Your Money on Penny Stocks: These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

