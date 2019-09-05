Gsa Capital Partners Llp Boosted By $868,782 Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $2500 lowest target. $39’s average target is 69.05% above currents $23.07 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $44.0000 31.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $40 Maintain

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 181.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 14,979 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 23,254 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 8,275 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 355,070 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 30,175 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 0.02% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 34,262 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 115,300 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bluemountain holds 15,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 32,063 shares. Foundry Lc holds 222,182 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% stake. 452,509 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Com. Assetmark holds 0% or 17 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 13,727 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

The stock increased 2.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 780,978 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $899.91 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.47 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Willscot Corp stake by 58,280 shares to 19,632 valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) stake by 65,075 shares and now owns 47,528 shares. Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is -4.94% below currents $77.06 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 254,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 32,310 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 80,430 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.27% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.25 million shares. Polar Cap Llp invested in 0.76% or 1.41M shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 22,719 shares. Spectrum Management Gp Inc holds 0.15% or 8,740 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Smith Asset Management Gp LP reported 0.32% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Lord Abbett & Com owns 0.32% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.67 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.23% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 72,958 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 169,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock.