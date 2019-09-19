GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.14
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.