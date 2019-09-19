GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.14 N/A 0.08 135.87 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.