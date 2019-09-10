GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.50 N/A 0.08 135.87 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.72 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 0.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.