GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 122.53 N/A 0.08 135.87 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.