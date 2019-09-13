GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.14 N/A 0.08 135.87 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and GX Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 14.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 3.98% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats GX Acquisition Corp.