GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.14
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and GX Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 14.7%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 3.98% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats GX Acquisition Corp.
