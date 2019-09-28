GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 0.00 68.78M 0.08 135.87 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 15 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 672,994,129.16% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 50.85% respectively. Comparatively, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 18.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.