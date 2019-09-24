GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

We are comparing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.02 N/A 0.08 135.87 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp is presently more affordable than CF Finance Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.