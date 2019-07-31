GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.69 N/A 0.06 174.14 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Boxwood Merger Corp.