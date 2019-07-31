GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|227.69
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|889.09
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|0.62%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Boxwood Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.