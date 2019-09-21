GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.86
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 84.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
