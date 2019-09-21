GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.86 N/A 0.08 135.87 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.37% and 84.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.