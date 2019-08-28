GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 122.77 N/A 0.08 135.87 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.