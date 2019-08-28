GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|122.77
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
