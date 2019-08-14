GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Comparison side by side

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.26 N/A 0.08 135.87 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 33.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp on 6 of the 8 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.