GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.74 N/A 0.08 135.87 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Capitol Investment Corp. IV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 3.98% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 5 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.