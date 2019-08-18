GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Contrasting side by side

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.38 N/A 0.08 135.87 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 75.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 6 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.