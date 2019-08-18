GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Contrasting side by side

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|123.38
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GS Acquisition Holdings Corp and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.37% and 75.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year GS Acquisition Holdings Corp had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 6 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.
