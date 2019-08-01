Gruss & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Its Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 18 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 66 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 48 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $148.52. About 471,984 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.44% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Investors has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.04M shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fifth Third National Bank owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 479 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 0.14% or 2,736 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 358,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Navellier owns 0.06% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 175,190 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 84,506 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 29,056 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 20,760 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adirondack invested in 0% or 53 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Etf (FTSL) by 4,365 shares to 47,230 shares, valued at $2.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).