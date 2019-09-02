Gruss & Co Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million; Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Stock Price Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 61,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 66,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 127,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.60M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $422.85 million for 35.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,281 shares to 18,220 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

