Gruss & Co Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Holding in Hcp (HCP)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 22,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 283,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, up from 261,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 1.93 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 10.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 19,165 shares to 35,302 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 557,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,343 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 443,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 828,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Maryland Cap Management reported 7,865 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,973 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 1.66M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 14,974 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Centurylink Inv Mgmt invested in 43,426 shares. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.85% or 94,159 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,038 shares. Spirit Of America Corp Ny invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). M&R Capital has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 5.5%; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca owns 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,633 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Winslow Cap Limited Company reported 7.74% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.49 million shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ledyard Bancorp has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc owns 100,178 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa Fincl Bank has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Lc stated it has 124,060 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 16,007 were accumulated by Forte Capital Ltd Llc Adv. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Lourd Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leonard Green & Partners Limited Partnership invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 0.48% or 13,741 shares in its portfolio.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.