Gruss & Co Cut Its Position in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) as Stock Value Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Brown Advisory Has Raised Its Position by $2.61 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 26,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $962,000, down from 41,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 460,945 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 66,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.50 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 3.23 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) PT Raised to TWD350/USD56 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 23,031 shares to 17,760 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 80,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,739 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability reported 4,415 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 380,045 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 79,862 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 4,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company invested in 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,225 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 33,000 were accumulated by Honeywell Inc. Northern Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 2.89M shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Verition Fund Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Green Street Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.44% or 59,800 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% or 50,320 shares in its portfolio.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.