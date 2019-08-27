Gruss & Co Trimmed Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position by $376,875; Stock Declined; Mangrove Partners Increased Its Stake in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) by $497,222 as Stock Value Declined

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 1.05M shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 49,352 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

