Gruss & Co Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holding by $2.00 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 17.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 9.34 million shares traded or 548.56% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,871 shares. Osborne Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 162,087 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Co owns 9,760 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated stated it has 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 146,750 are held by North Star Asset Mgmt. 10,342 were reported by Sfe Counsel. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 467,895 shares. Bristol John W Company New York invested in 3% or 926,073 shares. Perkins Coie Company invested in 79,174 shares. New York-based Riverpark Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 934,946 shares. United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glacier Peak Capital Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 2.15% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QEP Resources (QEP) Posts Q2 Loss, Resumes Dividend, Ups View – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Play in the Face of Continued Economic Unclarity – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Play the Bond Bull Market With These ETFs – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Women entrepreneurs play “critical role” in Colombia’s economy, peace -Ivanka Trump – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,597 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 54,800 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 54,872 shares. Kirr Marbach Communication Limited Liability Corporation In holds 1.98% or 163,626 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,400 shares. Tributary Capital Management Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 251,535 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 307,420 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 59,392 shares. 19,081 are owned by Art. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj invested in 1.15% or 30,340 shares. 15,045 are owned by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 28,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 25,295 shares.