Gruss & Co Cut Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.79 Million; Share Price Rose; As Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Upped Its Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 48,375 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 62,978 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.05% or 111,485 shares. 50,259 are owned by Citadel Limited. American Gp reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sigma Planning Corp holds 25,982 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prns invested in 37,690 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 212,090 shares. Mai holds 0.02% or 12,365 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,429 shares. The California-based Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hartford Finance Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Swedbank accumulated 5.00M shares. Cypress invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 32.91M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Baltimore holds 269,142 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Methanex Corp (MEOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Growth From China Fuels Methanex – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Methanex (MEOH) Down 18% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methanex Corporation Announces Passing of Director Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex (MEOH) Up 12% in 3 Months: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2018.