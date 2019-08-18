Gruss & Co Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $509,600; Share Price Declined; Investec Asset Management North America Holding In Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Was Has Lifted

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.95 million shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 106,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 241,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.68 million, up from 134,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors owns 2,545 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Peapack Gladstone Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,384 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd owns 46,823 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,777 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Natl Bank has 5,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bainco Intl Investors stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Prtn Llp has invested 1.44% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 1.25% or 7.83 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 20,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 7,711 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,523 shares to 55,063 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,155 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.