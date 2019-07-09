Gruss & Co Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.05 Million; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Stake by $446,555

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 14,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, up from 830,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 95,021 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 2.29% or 129,564 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,689 shares. Bell Bancshares has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weik Mngmt accumulated 97,794 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.39M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 971,023 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth has invested 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First American State Bank stated it has 225,445 shares. Connable Office reported 49,322 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 27.51 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 3.83% or 335,433 shares. Verus Financial Prtn owns 4,290 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Simple Reasons to Give Up on GameStop – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 70,377 shares to 559,866 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. by 17,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,064 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tennant Company (TNC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTION – Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports a 40% Increase in Net Income for the First Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $125,925 activity. The insider MAIWURM JAMES J bought 1,000 shares worth $31,689. Shares for $31,860 were bought by Friis Mark E. 370 shares valued at $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11. $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by Stephenson Mona Abutaleb.