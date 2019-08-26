Gruss & Co Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.05 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $912,500; Market Value Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 1.19 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 9.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 9,027 shares. Montag A Assocs reported 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca reported 26,055 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust has 3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 716,250 shares. Moreover, Trb Advisors Lp has 18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 108,246 are held by Athena Advsr Ltd Liability. 35,517 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc. 33.59 million were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. Verity And Verity Llc has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.00M shares. 7,464 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. 6.01 million were accumulated by Aristotle Management Ltd Llc. Fairview Cap Invest Lc holds 0.19% or 29,495 shares in its portfolio.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs accumulated 424 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 771,134 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 107,368 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0% or 200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 980 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 37,264 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.8% or 2.28 million shares. Regions Finance reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 6,046 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 24,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Services Lc. M Secs holds 16,290 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Invest House Llc holds 0.77% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 140,503 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.03% or 7,806 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Holland America Line’s New 2019 Explore4 Promotion Gives Four Enticing Perks, Plus a Bonus for Suite Bookings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.