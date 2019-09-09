Gruss & Co Decreased Its At&T (T) Stake as Valuation Rose; Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $451,440

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 146,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 141,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 4.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 96.39 million shares traded or 245.03% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.83 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.26% or 34,906 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18,688 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 12,213 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors accumulated 30,379 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 1.95% or 239,897 shares. Nomura Asset Company accumulated 0.54% or 1.75M shares. Pension Ser accumulated 7.17 million shares. Hikari Power Limited owns 97,200 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Founders Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,723 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 73,454 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.42 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Permanens Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 776 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.43M shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y reported 1.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stadion Money Management Ltd Company holds 32,279 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Ltd Liability accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Tower Bridge owns 18,451 shares. Pennsylvania Co owns 11,558 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,045 shares. 22,470 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.88M shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.33% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1,553 shares. Texas Capital Natl Bank Tx reported 0.6% stake. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.14% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 348,217 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Df Dent & Communication has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,842 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.