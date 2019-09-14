Gruss & Co Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $650,100; Palisade Capital Management Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 36,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 45,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.2% or 10,119 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 355,103 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 978 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va owns 1,155 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,872 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.6% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 648,507 shares. Richard C Young & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 4,893 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks accumulated 11,504 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Waverton Investment Management has invested 6.56% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 5,000 shares to 17,840 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 41,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc invested in 36,498 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 3.02% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 1.72% or 32,202 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Inv invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 11,072 shares. Torray Ltd Company reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Lc Il holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,900 shares. Tillar stated it has 9,318 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Coho Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 250,949 are owned by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 320,502 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Communication Ltd holds 6,450 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 3.56% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 40,548 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 2.13% or 44,249 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.