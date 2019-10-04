Gruss & Co Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.71 Million as Market Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Decreased Holding in Cit Group (CIT) as Stock Declined

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.29 million, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 731,800 shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.12M for 8.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. The insider Fawcett John J. bought $307,717. McPhail Kenneth also bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Friday, August 16.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 97,637 shares to 319,133 shares, valued at $39.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 171,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.