Gruss & Co Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Cut by $1.79 Million as Stock Rose; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $4.80 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 11.66M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.00 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. It is down 26.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone stirs social housing row; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Is Getting Hammered Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teva Completes Facilities Purchase in Pennsylvania for North America Research & Development Campus – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Drug Stocks With Unimaginably Low P/E Ratios – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JMIA, HL, EROS and TEVA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,130 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 93,500 were reported by Sol Cap. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arbiter Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Beech Hill Advsrs holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 26,400 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 159,302 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.07 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Jacobson & Schmitt Limited Com owns 2.47% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 107,155 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.06M shares. Blackrock Inc owns 186,643 shares. Caprock Gp holds 21,300 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated owns 614,110 shares.