Gruss & Co Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.05 Million; Miller Herman (MLHR) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Position by $9.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 62.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 270,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,811 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 431,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 265,305 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

