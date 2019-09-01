Gruss & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Salem Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $658,710

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Lc holds 0.79% or 158,186 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset Management New York holds 2.14% or 38,864 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 11.96 million shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated reported 7,600 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 45,482 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited accumulated 125,125 shares. 25,835 were accumulated by Platinum Inv. Moreover, Halsey Ct has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory Gp owns 30,828 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Selz Lc stated it has 235,000 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Sonata Gp stated it has 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 51,685 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 1.26% or 45,018 shares in its portfolio.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares to 29,789 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.