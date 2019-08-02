Gruss & Co Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.05 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) Position

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 112,276 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.36M, up from 110,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $512.95. About 521,981 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca holds 4,933 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.35% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,777 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,416 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.66% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Clean Yield Grp reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Wills Financial Group has invested 0.99% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,337 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 0.7% or 6,739 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 1,546 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Citadel Advisors has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,029 shares to 159,999 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,677 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,856 shares. 111,134 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Com. Bragg Advsrs Inc reported 151,205 shares stake. Jag Management Ltd accumulated 233,797 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Lc has 9.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,065 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 5.02 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Invest reported 0.12% stake. The United Kingdom-based Tt has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Markston Int Ltd reported 353,729 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.