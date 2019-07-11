Gruss & Co Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Howard Capital Management Boosted Its J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Position by $356,732

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 11.26 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 6.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video)

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mgmt has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,391 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.42% stake. Clarkston Partners Ltd Com holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,848 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 711,817 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 67,000 shares. Swedbank has 2.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company reported 31,030 shares. Evermay Wealth Llc invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,427 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 34,050 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis R M accumulated 0.78% or 207,528 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,143 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.77% stake. Skba Management Limited Company reported 0.12% stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,155 shares to 81,728 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,724 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI).