Gruss & Co Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $2.31 Million as Shares Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raised Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 271,426 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 314,371 shares. Tennessee-based Laffer Invs has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 17.72M shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 130,206 are held by Signaturefd Llc. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 47,719 shares. 105,387 were accumulated by Schulhoff &. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Advsr Ltd holds 0.2% or 109,147 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 96,542 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boltwood Cap Mgmt has 11,970 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,500 shares to 86,940 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,786 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).