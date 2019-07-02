Gruss & Co Has Lowered Stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by $376,875 as Market Value Declined; Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Market Value Declined While Diam Company LTD Has Raised by $1.05 Million Its Position

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 32,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 284,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 701,236 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 626,260 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,200 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 16,483 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 0.2% or 7,167 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 52,259 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 456,202 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co accumulated 38,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 6,900 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 50,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 66,628 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 20,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 144,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 32,300 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 77,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.09% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) or 6,950 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 113,026 shares to 61,615 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,847 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $181.27M for 16.90 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares Trust owns 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 87,534 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 241,475 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co accumulated 392,352 shares. Loews Corp invested in 6,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability holds 0.21% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 2,631 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications invested in 40,286 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 127,405 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 5,717 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 163,257 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,291 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 588,689 shares in its portfolio. Bamco invested in 336 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $8.10 million activity.