Gruss & Co Has Lifted Position in At&T (T) as Share Price Rose; Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) Position Held by Aviance Capital Partners Llc

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) by 109.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 86,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 165,776 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $814,000, up from 79,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.32M market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 6.27M shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. 15,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $35,700 were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R. $36,300 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were bought by Craine Patrick K..

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,704 shares to 8,690 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,364 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).