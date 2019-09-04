Gruss & Co Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $509,600; Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle has $4.75 highest and $1.5000 lowest target. $3.13’s average target is 339.05% above currents $0.7129 stock price. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Northland. See Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) latest ratings:

Gruss & Co Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 127.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gruss & Co Inc acquired 2,800 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Gruss & Co Inc holds 5,000 shares with $912,000 value, up from 2,200 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.08% above currents $172.41 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,289 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 860,015 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 5.93M shares. 13,100 were accumulated by Laurion Mngmt L P. Invesco holds 81,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,829 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 2,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 40,943 shares. Nantahala Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 8.84 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 112,594 shares. Alpine Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 18,007 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Par Mgmt Incorporated reported 28.98M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7129. About 205,254 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.17 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.