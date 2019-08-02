Gruss & Co Stake in At&T (T) Trimmed by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Gfs Advisors Has Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Stake as Share Price Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 5.38 million shares traded or 56.16% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 20.75 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 1.29% or 32,005 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lathrop Inv Mngmt holds 65,760 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 7,782 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd has 0.36% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,937 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Adv holds 19,929 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,435 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 249,551 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,300 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,028 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 0.55% or 17,692 shares. 15,097 are owned by Btim.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.55 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,172 shares to 109,471 shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capstone Fin Advsr has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,505 shares. Css Lc Il reported 61,430 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 65,245 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,605 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel owns 780,053 shares. Fairfield Bush Company reported 64,336 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Adirondack & Inc invested in 0.26% or 13,206 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 68,502 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ckw Fincl reported 3,515 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co owns 6,706 shares. 14,393 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 520,991 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

