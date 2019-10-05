Gruss & Co Holds Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Market Value Rose While Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 6412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 23,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.7. About 298,408 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 352 shares to 1,312 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 33,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,108 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp reported 3,818 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Stifel has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 1.12% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Horizon Llc has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Ameriprise stated it has 54,761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0% or 1,210 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.35% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6,997 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 23,743 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 2,000 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 973,890 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. The insider GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234.

