Gruss & Co Cut Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.79 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Held by Green Street Investors Llc

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.28M shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 09/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS BUILDING RISK ANALYTICS AS PART OF INSURANCE PUSH; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 27/05/2018 – Blackstone Agrees to Acquire Investa Office Fund at 13% Premium; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2,003 shares. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. 10,000 shares valued at $732,900 were sold by Altshuler Barry on Thursday, February 7. Garechana Robert also sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,900 shares to 63,900 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,200 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

