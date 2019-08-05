Gruss & Co Has Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 14,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.36M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 124,987 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 30,000 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 8,997 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 884,850 shares. 127,635 are owned by Private Tru Na. 3.28 million were reported by American Interest Group Incorporated. First Citizens Retail Bank has 143,065 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 100,000 shares. Moreover, Northside Capital Management Llc has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,485 shares. Greystone Managed owns 219,335 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Communication reported 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle holds 2.56% or 850,413 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, General Amer Inc has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,500 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Company reported 361 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 4,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd holds 7,712 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Counselors Inc has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Tiger Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 5.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has 2,336 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lomas Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.82% or 325,370 shares in its portfolio. Gruss Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 1,912 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Dips a Big Toe Into Virtual Reality – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 551,352 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $102.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) by 179,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..