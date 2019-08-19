Gruss & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 6.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 292,931 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 55,333 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Rafferty Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 17,742 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alps Advisors invested in 21,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 620,650 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 71,393 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.07% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Prudential holds 0.01% or 344,851 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 79,195 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21M shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 8.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl Service Incorporated accumulated 64,125 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 153,000 shares. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated has 3.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,049 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc stated it has 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,222 shares. Jlb And Associates reported 132,400 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 252,170 shares stake. American Bancorp reported 67,702 shares stake. Covington Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 75,558 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based General American has invested 4.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Bankshares Trust invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,457 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,277 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 14,195 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).