Gruss & Co Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Raised by $2.21 Million; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Market Value Rose, Pier Capital Has Increased by $1.81 Million Its Position

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 529,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, up from 400,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.86 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 28/03/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 1,545 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 257,190 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Brinker has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clark Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 51,273 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Ratan Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 40,000 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oakwood Mgmt Lc Ca has 1.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,510 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,700 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). M&T Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 43,137 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryoport Inc by 95,247 shares to 410,087 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 35,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,441 shares, and cut its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 220,688 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 412,857 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc invested in 0.81% or 231,750 shares. 872,320 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc. Moreover, First Interstate Bancshares has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 1,379 shares. Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.71% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 1.00M shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Eam Ltd Com owns 178,713 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 28,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 19,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Finance Gru invested in 6,918 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Rice Hall James And Associate Lc holds 0.6% or 1.24 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 19,214 shares.