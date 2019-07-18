Gruss & Co Has Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $509,600; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 9.14 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,792 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 5,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $297.94. About 1.01M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 133,580 shares to 180,094 shares, valued at $34.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 16,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,930 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital has 1.7% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 9,456 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. D E Shaw & Commerce invested in 41,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 48 shares. Van Eck reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 940 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Orbimed Advisors Lc holds 227,300 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Majedie Asset holds 0.09% or 3,978 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 13,204 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Lc has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 3,300 shares.

