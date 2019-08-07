Gruss & Co Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose; As Bio (TECH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Trimmed by $744,480 Its Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $190.58. About 231,293 shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 23.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt stated it has 78,149 shares. 5,760 were accumulated by First Dallas Secs. 61,025 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Majedie Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bouchey Financial Group stated it has 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens Cap LP reported 181,246 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 163,217 are held by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Comgest Global Invsts Sas has 1.04M shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Washington Trust stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W And Company Ny reported 5.13% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 31,065 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Brandes Prtnrs Lp owns 0.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,175 shares. Kopp Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,019 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,918 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).