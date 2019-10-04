Gruss & Co Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Value Rose While Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 3.31 million shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 12/04/2018 – Leon Black wants to be a newspaper magnate. The New York billionaire’s buyout shop Apollo Global Management is eyeing an acquisition of publishing empire Tronc â€” swooping in as negotiations to sell the company’s Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune papers have stalled, The Post has learned; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 02/05/2018 – Cramer pinpoints the 4 things that saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Apollo (APO) acquires controlling stake in AGROB Immobilien AG – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira Pharma (PCRX) Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of America De reported 3.80M shares stake. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware has 1.37% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 627,779 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 57,585 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sigma Planning owns 22,544 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 88,975 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 19,230 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 588,058 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Company has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Pnc Group holds 20,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 3.93M shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,878 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 3,643 shares. 41,305 are held by Allen Invest Mngmt Limited. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 8,750 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Large Internet stocks ‘compelling’ heading into earnings – RBC – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Barr Letter to Facebook (FB) Raises Concerns Encryption Would Hamper Fight Against Terrorism, Online Child Sex Abuse – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Snapchat Stock Could Use a Touch of Gray – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: GoPro, Tesla Fall in Premarket, Pepsi Fizzes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Company has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blackrock has invested 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 1.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 1.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 488,672 shares. Davis Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested in 1.31% or 71,934 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jasper Ridge Prns L P, California-based fund reported 14,287 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 3.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Partnervest Advisory Services Lc owns 8,751 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 1.91% or 78,460 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Vulcan Value Prtn Limited has invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com reported 1.29% stake. North Star Inv Mngmt has 22,661 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 3.14 million shares.