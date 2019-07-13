Gruss & Co Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Sloane Robinson Llp

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,165 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 934,946 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 23.90M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Allen Holdg Inc Ny has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moors Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 323,490 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 128,669 were reported by North Star Inv Management. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 56,730 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 23,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3.04% or 90,714 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Limited Company accumulated 77,808 shares or 1.48% of the stock. 29,748 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. Valicenti Advisory Service has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Oconnor holds 0% or 18,303 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman & Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,887 shares.