Gruss & Co Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $509,600; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Last Week

Gruss & Co Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 127.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gruss & Co Inc acquired 2,800 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Gruss & Co Inc holds 5,000 shares with $912,000 value, up from 2,200 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $461.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $3 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 591,980 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 82.58% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY-CONTINUING TO ENGAGE IN ADVANCED CONVERSATIONS WITH LENDERS TO SECURE NEW, UP-TO $150 MLN 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY,AS SAID BEFORE; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS ABL CREDIT LINE BOOST TO $150M; 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.16; 25/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 S&P ASSIGNS BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – WITHDRAWN: BASIC ENERGY SVCS $300M 5NC2 SR SEC NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services: Current Rate and Structure Available Lacked Flexibility to Be ‘Sufficiently Attractive’; 22/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY BOARD CONFIRMS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN VINTAGE EPC

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.18 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.