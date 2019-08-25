Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Value Declined While Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by $830.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 49.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 8,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848.31M, down from 16,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 1.58M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 263,525 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $31.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Braves Group (The).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

