Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Declined While Indus Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Has Cut Stake

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 201,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 693,894 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 491,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares to 868,688 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,212 were accumulated by St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability. Wesbanco Savings Bank accumulated 0.71% or 84,842 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.2% or 7,818 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 72,230 shares. Baillie Gifford & invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 335,010 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% or 3,254 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 1.44 million shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 39,281 shares. Meritage Port accumulated 61,792 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Management Llc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,875 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

