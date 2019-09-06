Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Raised Holding by $2.22 Million as Shares Declined; Harris Associates LP Has Lifted U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake by $431,800

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 559,305 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 201,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 693,894 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 491,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 110,074 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV)

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 560,176 shares to 9.57M shares, valued at $513.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 641,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,934 shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).